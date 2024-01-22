ENGLAND: Lethal Jota bags brace as Liverpool thrash Bournemouth [video]

22 January 2024

Bournemouth 0-4 Liverpool

Diogo Jota says he relies on his natural instinct for finishing after another two superbly-taken goals helped Premier League leaders Liverpool to victory at Bournemouth.

After a goalless first half at the Vitality Stadium, both Jota and former Benfica striker Darwin Nunez each struck twice to secure a resounding win for the Reds, who moved five points clear at the top of the table.

Jota’s opener was a brilliant first-time hit with his right foot which flew inside the near post to put the visitors 2-0 up after 70 minutes. His second, scored in the 79th minute, saw the former Porto man drive a low effort into the bottom corner having re-adjusted from failing to connect at the first attempt.

The Seleção man was widely praise for the clinical nature of his finishing, having scored his 5th goal in his last eight appearances for his club. Speaking to the media, Jota said: “It's hard to explain [the finishes] but I try to be in the right place at the right time and that's why I work.

"This kind of feeling, it just comes natural and that's why I need to be there to help the team to score goals and make assists.

"They [Bournemouth] played good, they were great first half, they kept us down. We made a few changes in the second half – everything flowed a little bit better.

"They had a few players missing as well – that's part of the game – and we needed to go 11-v-11. In the end we got the result and that's the most important thing.

“We know we have a few injuries, players going away for national teams. It's hard. We survived December, January is coming thick and fast from now on and we all need to be ready. I think we have the players and the quality to keep winning games.”

By @SeanGillen9