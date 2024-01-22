SPAIN: Substitute João Félix says he "doesn't listen to the talk" after scoring vital Barca goal [video]

22 January 2024

Real Betis 2-4 Barcelona

João Félix came off the bench to produce a moment of brilliance and give Barcelona a late victory over Real Betis in La Liga on Sunday evening.

Barca had thrown away a two-goal lead in Andalusia to see the scoreline at 2-2 heading into the final minute, when substitute Félix struck to set the champions on their way to victory.

Goals in each half from Ferran Torres put the visitors in the driving seat at the Estadio Benito Villamarín, but Betis hit back through Isco’s quickfire double (56’ & 59’) to restore parity. Félix was introduced with ten minutes remaining, under pressure to quell criticism of his form which has steadily grown over recent weeks.

In the 90th minute the former Benfica starlet answered his critics in spectacular fashion. Félix played a one-two with Torres and picked out the bottom corner from the edge of the area with an exquisite finish using the outside of his boot. Minutes later Torres completed his hat-trick to make the game safe, but it was Félix’s goal which decided the game in Barca’s favour.

"I'm used to people talking about me whether I'm good or bad, whether I play or not,” Félix said after the match. “Someone is always talking about me. I don't care, I have confidence in myself and I try to do my best. After so many years like this we get used to it, the best thing is not to read nor listen and move on."

The crucial win for Barca sees them keep pace with Girona an Real Madrid, both of whom won this weekend. Barca are 3rd in La Liga, eight points behind surprise leaders Girona with one game in-hand. Attention will now shift to Wednesday’s Copa del Rey trip to Athletic Bilbao.

“This match ended in the best way, with a 2-4 victory, we suffered a little in the second half, but we managed to stay together and recover,” Felix said. “We were happy to come away with the victory.

“We will fight until the end, like in the rest of the competitions. Real Madrid and Girona can lose points at any time and we have to be there, without relaxing."

By @SeanGillen9