GERMANY: Guerreiro the hero with winner for Bayern [video]

25 January 2024

Bayern Munich 1-0 Union Berlin

Raphael Guerreiro was the matchwinner for Bayern Munich on Wednesday evening, as the champions recorded a much-needed victory over Union Berlin at home.

Guerreiro scored his second goal for Bayern immediately after half time to set his team on the way to victory and ensure they remain four points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen at the top.

Bayern came into the match having surprisingly lost at home to Werder Bremen at the weekend, meaning three points were vital to keep in touch with Leverkusen. Guerreiro, who played at left-back, ventured forward after the second half kicked off and found himself on-hand to score after Harry Kane had seen an effort had struck the post.

Big goal for Raphaël Guerreiro tonight, he gets the winner for Bayern against Union Berlin in the Bundesliga



pic.twitter.com/vBrTD1AQyH — Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen9) January 25, 2024

Next up for Bayern in their pursuit of undefeated leaders Leverkusen is Saturday’s trip to Augsburg. The champions will travel to play Leverkusen away on 10th February in what is a highly-anticipated clash to influence the title race.

“I cannot use my right foot, this is why I know how to use [my left]”



Was always told Raphael Guerreiro couldn’t speak English in interviews. So imagine my surprise when tonight… @ESPNFC pic.twitter.com/BmjzyfsFjO — Archie Rhind-Tutt (@archiert1) January 24, 2024

Raphael Guerreiro’s favoured position? “On the pitch!”



Asked him if Jadon Sancho helped him with his English at Dortmund. Said he didn’t understand him at first 😏@ESPNFC pic.twitter.com/B58fXAQqbO — Archie Rhind-Tutt (@archiert1) January 24, 2024

By @SeanGillen9