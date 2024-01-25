eusebio-ronaldo-figo

GERMANY: Guerreiro the hero with winner for Bayern [video]

Bayern Munich 1-0 Union Berlin

Raphael Guerreiro was the matchwinner for Bayern Munich on Wednesday evening, as the champions recorded a much-needed victory over Union Berlin at home.

Guerreiro scored his second goal for Bayern immediately after half time to set his team on the way to victory and ensure they remain four points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen at the top.

Bayern came into the match having surprisingly lost at home to Werder Bremen at the weekend, meaning three points were vital to keep in touch with Leverkusen. Guerreiro, who played at left-back, ventured forward after the second half kicked off and found himself on-hand to score after Harry Kane had seen an effort had struck the post.

Next up for Bayern in their pursuit of undefeated leaders Leverkusen is Saturday’s trip to Augsburg. The champions will travel to play Leverkusen away on 10th February in what is a highly-anticipated clash to influence the title race.

By @SeanGillen9

      