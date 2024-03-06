BRAZIL: Furious Palmeiras considering legal action after São Paulo director’s “xenophobic abuse” of Portuguese boss Abel Ferreira [video]

06 March 2024

The new Brazilian season is still in its early stages of regional championships, but Palmeiras and their Portuguese coach Abel Ferreira are at the centre of a heated story in South America.

Local rivals Palmeiras and São Paulo met in the Campeonato Paulista on Sunday, playing out a 1-1 draw at São Paulo’s Morumbi Stadium. The result saw both sides remain top of their respective groups, but tensions flared within the grounds of the stadium after the match as São Paulo raged at refereeing decisions.

A fiery exchange in the corridors of the venue included an outburst from São Paulo sporting director Carlos Belmonte, who accused referee Matheus Delgado Candançan of favouring Palmeiras. "You b*****d! Abel blew the whistle for you, this s**tty Portuguese!” exclaimed the official, unaware that the incident was being filmed.

Palmeiras responded quickly, announcing that they would move forward with legal action against Belmonte, whom they accused of xenophobic language. “There is no justification for the low and prejudiced words chosen by the São Paulo director, with the aim of disparaging an honest and successful professional, who has lived in Brazil for more than three years,” read a Verdão statement.

“Português de merda”



Palmeiras continue to evaluate legal action after São Paulo director Carlos Belmonte was recorded slandering their Portuguese manager Abel Ferreira. Palmeiras president Leila Pereira says Belmonte no longer welcome at club’s stadium pic.twitter.com/Duw0z9Xucy — Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen9) March 6, 2024

Speaking on Wednesday, Palmeiras president Leila Pereira elaborated on her club’s stance. The Brazilian champions expect the authorities to punish Belmonte, but Pereira says the São Paulo man is no longer welcome at the club’s Allianz Parque stadium.

"I saw the horrible video of Carlos Belmonte, 'cursing' our coach and I think that, like everything in life, we have to reflect before we speak,” Pereira began. “That's why I'm here today, with a cool head, saying that I hope the authorities have an exemplary attitude, punishing Belmonte so that this doesn't happen again.

“I'm going to talk to my lawyers and I would even like him to never go to Allianz again. He's a 'persona non grata' in our environments. We have to limit this insane violence. We, as leaders [of clubs], we must be the first to raise this flag. That is unacceptable and I believe that we will only be able to stop this type of violence with punishment. It has to start with the leaders.

“We are very angry and I will not accept that anyone physically or verbally attacks any of our professionals. The rivalry is only on the field, or at least it should be. With all the other clubs, the rivalry is on the field and this cannot be allowed to spill over onto the field because it is dangerous.

“Off the field there must be respect. Deep down I think it's all spite, envy of Abel's unique work here in Brazil. I'm immensely proud of being able to count on Abel for so long. He is fully adapted, he has a very strong connection with us.”

Abel has been with Palmeiras for three-and-a-half years, during which he has won the Brazilian championship twice, as well as back-to-back Copa Libertadores. In total, the former Braga and Sporting boss has won nine trophies in Brazil, making him one of the most successful coaches in the country’s history.

By @SeanGillen9