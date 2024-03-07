Diogo Leite hoping for Euro 2024 spot amid Real Madrid interest

Portuguese defender Diogo Leite has admitted to being flattered by recent interest from Real Madrid, while saying he feels ready to finally make an impact for his country at international level.

Leite has been speaking to Spanish publication AS, which is based in Madrid, following the winter interest from Los Merengues. The former Porto man’s rise in the Bundesliga has also raised questions over when Leite will finally earn his first senior cap for his country, as Roberto Martinez comes closer to choosing his squad for the European Championships.

La Liga leaders Real Madrid found themselves short of defensive options during mid-season, following an injury to David Alaba. Although the move failed to materialise, Leite told AS during an interview that contact from the Bernabeu was an indication of his progress since moving to German football.

“Clearly Real Madrid is a European giant and it means the work is paying off and you’re on the right track,” he said. “What can I say? Real Madrid is one of the greats and I also like the Spanish league. But for now I focus on the present, on my team and us achieving all our objectives this season. It won’t be easy. But of course Madrid is a joy.

“[My idol] Pepe played there? Of course (smiles). I watched many of Pepe’s games with Real Madrid. I have always followed him, even before I had the chance to play with him. He was the best, and played great games in very difficult circumstances. I watched many of his games and videos and he always did well in Madrid. He was the example I grew up with.”

Leite demonsted an interesting level of tactical insight by discussing at length Real Madrid’s recent tie with fellow Bundesliga club RB Leipzig, offering the newspaper his assessment of both sides. Talk then inevitably switched to the 25-year-old’s international career, which has yet to deliver a senior cap despite call-ups.

“Euro 2024? I feel like I’m improving as a footballer,” he said. “I feel that I have evolved a lot in recent years, that I am better prepared and that the individual performances have been improving. I feel prepared, that I’m ready. It’s obviously something I think about, every player thinks about representing their country.

“But what depends on me is doing my best to perform at my best each game. I will keep doing that and then wait to see what the decision is.”

