Jorge Jesus on Al Hilal’s all-time world record run: “Wonderful teamwork”

12 March 2024

Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal achieved a significant landmark on Friday by equalling the all-time world record for consecutive victories in football history.

Al Hilal came from behind to win 3-1 at Al Riyadh and claim their 27th straight win in all competitions. In doing so, Jesus’ men wrote their name into the Guinness World Records having macthed the record set by Welsh club New Saints FC in 2016.

Across recent weeks, the Saudi outfit had surpassed the Ajax teams of 1971-72, who achieved 26 wins, and Ajax of 1955 who racked up 25 victories. Also overtaken by Al Hilal were Brazilians Coritiba in 2011 (24 wins), Bayern Munich of 2020 (23 wins), Real Madrid of 2014 (22 wins), Manchester City of 2020-21 (21 wins) and Rangers of 2013 (20 wins).

“I thank the players, the team and the management of Al Hilal for achieving the record,” Jesus said. “Al Hilal fans are our right arm. Without them, it would be impossible.

“Achieving the record is the result of wonderful teamwork. My players have played great games in recent times and contributed to the team’s presence on this distinguished list.

“Al Hilal has always shown that it is the best team. The winning streak is a second objective for us. If it is achieved, it will go down in history for us and for the players, but it is not a title. The titles are the championship, the Cup and the Asian Champions League, but the longer the series of victories, the closer we get to the main objective, which are trophies.”

The run of victories has indeed led to a dominant position domestically. Al Hilal lead the Saudi league by an astonishing 12 points over Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr, while also securing a place in the semi-finals of the King’s Cup.

Al Hilal will have the chance to break the record with a 28th victory on Tuesday when they meet reigning Saudi champions Al-Ittihad in the Asian Champions League quarter-final second leg. A win is needed to stand alone in the record books, but a 2-0 advantage from the first leg means Jesus’ side have room for error in their hopes of progress.

By @SeanGillen9