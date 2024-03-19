“Maybe my best match for the club” – Vitinha shines again for PSG, Mendes on scoresheet [video]

19 March 2024

Portuguese midfielder Vitinha was in fine form for Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday evening, getting on the scoresheet and providing two assists in their 6-2 win at Montpellier, on a night which also saw Nuno Mendes score for the first time in almost 18 months.

The former Porto man strengthened his claims for a starting sport in Roberto Martínez’s Portugal side for the European Championships, producing yet another strong performance in what has been a fine season at the Parc des Princes.

PSG arrived for the clash with Montpellier unbeaten since November, and Vitinha ensured the visitors got off to a fine start by putting them ahead with a fabulous individual goal. Creating space for himself outside the box, the Portugal man produced a clinical finish into the bottom corner for the opening goal of the game on 14 minutes.

Vitinha pure class again for PSG



What should his role be at the Euros? pic.twitter.com/aILhMRBTly — Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen9) March 18, 2024

PSG, who started with Danilo Pereira in central defence, found themselves 4-2 up after an hour, by which time Nuno Mendes had been introduced, as the full-back continues to reintegrate following a long-term injury. Gonçalo Ramos, who has been in strong goalscoring form in 2024, was also introduced on 63 minutes.

Vitinha then created a goal for Kylian Mbappe – the forward’s hat-trick – with a clever quickly-taken free-kick. The final goal was a particularly pleasing one from a Portuguese point of view – Nuno Mendes getting on the scoresheet for the first time since November 2022. Naturally Vitinha was the provider for Mendes, who smashed his finish home on his stronger left foot in the 89th minute.

Vitinha with the brains + quality to set up Mbappe pic.twitter.com/8KqAQNkOjv — Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen9) March 19, 2024

Nuno Mendes getting better with each week pic.twitter.com/Rj9MIGkmDq — Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen9) March 19, 2024

"My best match? Maybe..."

Such was Vitinha’s quality on the night, he was asked by reporters following the final whistle if he had just played his best match in PSG’s colours. “Maybe, I’ll leave it to you, the fans to judge,” he said. “Maybe people will say that because I scored and provided two assists but I see beyond that. There were matches where I did very well and where I didn’t score. I don’t just see the statistical contribution. I feel good on the pitch, I feel confident. The team is in a great dynamic.

“It’s important to end this period [before the international break] in the best possible way. And then also, to show everyone what PSG is like for the Championship, Coupe de France and in the Champions League.

“We know that we are close [to the title] and that it is a very important step, but that it is not yet won, there are eight matches remaining. We have to keep the same attitude, we have to be focused.”

By @SeanGillen9