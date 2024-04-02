Celtic keen to make Paulo Bernardo loan from Benfica permanent after latest goal [video]

02 April 2024

Paulo Bernardo scored in Celtic’s victory at Livingston in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday, after which reports have emerged that the Hoops want to secure the Portuguese’s future in Glasgow.

Bernardo is on a year-long loan deal from The Eagles with Celtic having the option to make the deal permanent for €7m this summer. Whether the full clause will be met is yet to be established, but according to sources on Monday morning there is hope that an agreement can be reached between the clubs.

Portugal under-21 international Bernardo had a slow start to life in Scotland during the early parts of the season. However, the midfielder found form before Christmas and it is believed Celtic feel Bernardo is a player whose valued will increase under the right guidance to develop his game.

The champions won 3-0 at Livingston on Sunday to temporarily edge ahead of arch rivals Rangers at the top of the SPL by one point with one game more played. Bernardo scored the second with a precise finish into the bottom corner to settle the nerves in the 72nd minute.

Reports this morning that Celtic want to make Paulo Bernardo’s loan deal from Benfica permanent. He scored a nice goal against Livingston yesterday. pic.twitter.com/9ixQaMEdsf — Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen9) April 1, 2024

According to the Football Insider, there is a belief at Celtic Park that the club could enjoy a similar profit from the Bernardo deal as they previously did with winger Jota. Another former Benfica loanee, Celtic signed Jota permanently from Estádio da Luz before later selling the forward to Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad for €30m.

By @SeanGillen9