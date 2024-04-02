SAUDI ARABIA: Portuguese dominance as Cristiano Ronaldo, Jorge Jesus take monthly awards

02 April 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo was named Player of the Month for March in the Saudi Arabian Pro League following his weekend hat-trick for Al Nassr. On the same day, Jorge Jesus was yet again named Manager of the Month for the imperious performance of his Al Hilal side.

Ronaldo’s treble on Saturday during Al Nassr’s 5-1 win against Al Tai saw him move onto 26 league goals from just 23 appearances. However, the dominant team in the Pro League remains Al Hilal, and Jesus was duly acknowledged for the world-record breaking form of the leaders.

Fellow Portugal international Otávio was also on the scoresheet for Al Nassr on Saturday, as Luis Castro’s men hammered Al Tai but made no ground at the top of the standings. Former Porto man Otávio opened the scoring before Ronaldo’s hat-trick, but Al Nassr remain 12 points off 1st place.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues his amazing season with a hat-trick! 3️⃣✅🐐#yallaRSL pic.twitter.com/56ZxXrBCyt — Roshn Saudi League (@SPL_EN) March 31, 2024

That is because Jorge Jesus’ Al Hilal prevailed yet again with a 4-3 victory at Al Shabab. In doing so, Jesus and co. extended their winning run in all competitions to 30. Al Hilal broke the all-time world record for consecutive wins last month when they reached 28 and with every conquest the team nicknamed “The Boss” further cement their legacy.

It is no surprise then that Jesus was named Manager of the Month in the Saudi Pro League for the fifth consecutive time. Jesus was first elected for the recognition in November and has retained the monthly prize ever since, racking up 18 straight wins in the league.

While Jesus has already made history, Ronaldo could also be set for another record. Should the Portugal captain see off competition from Al Hilal frontman Alexsandar Mitrovic (4 goals behind) Ronaldo will become the first player to be top scorer in four different championships: England, Spain, Italy and Saudi Arabia.

By @SeanGillen9