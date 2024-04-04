Artur Jorge heads to Botafogo amid acrimonious Braga departure

04 April 2024

Brazilian club Botafogo are going Portuguese yet again with their new managerial appointment, as Artur Jorge lands in Rio de Janeiro after leaving Sporting Braga.

The Portuguese outfit confirmed the departure of Jorge on Wednesday, with Braga president António Salvador far from impressed with the way the 52-year-old has handled his move to South America.

Jorge has a long history with Braga, having come through the ranks as a central defender and spent almost his entire playing career with the Arsenalistas. In a coaching capacity, Jorge has managed the club at youth, B team and senior level, where he took charge of over 100 games for the first team.

“The process was simple with [Botafogo owner] Textor,” said Jorge upon arriving in Brazil. “I wanted to come. So, it was easy to convince me. The agreement with the clubs was easy from then on.”

Jorge’s last match in charge of Braga was Monday evening’s 5-3 win over Portimonense, after which it had become clear talks with Botafogo were advanced. According to Braga president Salvador, meetings with Textor in Portugal had taken place a week prior without much formal warning.

"I learned, indirectly, that last Monday the 25th, coach Artur Jorge was, without club permission, having dinner in Matosinhos with businessman John Textor (owner of Botafogo) and his representative, having reached an agreement in principle for his immediate transfer.

“Not wanting to go into detail, I should just mention that it became obvious to all at SC Braga that the coach's leadership position was irremediably compromised, threatening the success of the season."

Botafogo have agreed to pay €2m to Braga for Jorge’s release and the Rio club’s new man was in attendance for their home defeat to Junior on the opening matchday of the Copa Libertadores. Botafogo were beaten 3-1 at home by the Colombians, putting them bottom of Group D.

One of Brazil’s historical clubs, Fogo had two Portuguese coaches last season. Luis Castro guided the side to the unlikely position of runaway leaders in the Campeonato Brasileiro before departing to Al Nassr, after which Bruno Lage endured a torrid spell of just 15 matches as the team lost the title to Palmeiras.

Rui Duarte will take charge of Braga until the end of the season, at which point the club have confirmed Daniel Sousa will arrive from Arouca as new permanent manager in the summer.

By @SeanGillen9