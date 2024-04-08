Rafael Leão: Milan’s MVP finding his best form ahead of the Euros, dismisses Cassano crictism

08 April 2024

With leagues across Europe finishing next month, it is inevitable Seleção fans will begin paying closer attention to the performances of Portuguese players ahead of the summer.

Portugal will be one of the frontrunners at the European Championships in Germany and the form and fitness of Roberto Martinez’s troops could be vital in setting the tone for their campaign. One of the Luso stars shining at present is Milan’s star man Rafael Leão, who scored again this weekend in Serie A.

Leão got the third goal as Milan cruised to a 3-0 win over Lecce at San Siro, securing their 7th straight win in all competitions. For Leão, the strike made it 7 goals from his last 10 starts for club and country, with many of the goals impressive in nature and allied to performances in which he has caused opposition defences numerous problems.

The former Sporting man was named AC Milan’s Player of the Month (MVP) for March, which is the second time Leão has received the recognition this season, having also earned the award in September. He has 12 goals in all competitions, putting him on course to match or better last season’s career-best of 16.

Following the match, Leão felt it necessary to make a point towards one of his biggest critics: ex Italy forward Antonio Cassano. Known as an outspoken member of the Italian media, Cassano stated over the weekend that Leão was not an elite player and “would struggle to play in Serie A years ago” during a live broadcast. Leão replied on X with a simple clown emoji.

On Thursday the Rossoneri host fellow Italian side Roma in the first leg of their intriguing Europa League quarter final tie. In Serie A, Milan looks a strong bet to finish 2nd to runaway leaders Internazionale, with Leão’s side holding a six-point advantage over 3rd place Juventus.

By @SeanGillen9