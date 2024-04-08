“I’m one of them” - Abel Ferreira becomes Palmeiras’ most successful ever coach with Paulistão win

Abel Ferreira is the joint most successful manager in the history of Brazilian giants Palmeiras, after lifting the Paulistão to claim his 10th trophy with the club.

Palmeiras recovered from a 1-0 a first-leg deficit to overcome Santos in the return meeting thanks to a 2-0 win at Allianz Parque. In doing so, Abel drew level with the stint enjoyed at Verdão by legendary boss Oswaldo Brandão, who won a remarkable number of trophies across the continent.

Goals from Raphael Veiga and Anibal Moreno gave the Brazilian champions a 2-1 aggregate win in the final of the São Paulo State Championship on Sunday evening. The match was also notable for some impressive choreography by the home fans in honour of Abel, including a Portuguese flag covering much of one stand and a mosaic depicting the Luso boss captaining a ship packed with his players.

Surreal o que a torcida do Palmeiras faz



Mosaico dessa final é uma caravela com o time e a torcida, navegando e avançando no mar



Espetáculo!! pic.twitter.com/qzVMNshqvu — Alan Rios (@alanriossr) April 7, 2024

“I really am one of them. They say they love me and I love them,” Abel said. “Thank you very much, what you did was beautiful, it really moved me and my team, thank you very much from the bottom of my heart.

“I'm not here to be better than anyone else or anyone who came through here. I'm here to learn from Brazilian football, to speak my mind, but, without a doubt, at that moment the word love overflowed with me, which is how I have to be.”

This is pretty special. Abel Ferreira's Palmeiras won the Paulistão again last night and the fans displayed a very unique mosaic of the Portuguese coach, who is the most successful in their history. pic.twitter.com/Q5QfOmCZYV — Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen9) April 8, 2024

Since arriving in Brazil in October 2020, Abel has won three consecutive Campeonato Paulista championships, as well as two Brazilian Serie A titles, back-to-back Copa Libertadores wins, Brazilian Cup, Brazilian Supercup and South American Supercup.

The 2024 Campeonato Brasileiro begins next weekend, with Abel’s side beginning the defence of their title at newly-promoted Vitória on Sunday evening. There are three other Portuguese managers in the division: Pedro Caixinha at RB Bragantino, Artur Jorge at Botafogo and António Oliveira of Corinthians.

By @SeanGillen9