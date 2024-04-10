Brazil, Real Madrid star Endrick: “I thank God Abel was my first coach”

Abel Ferreira recently became the most successful coach in the history of Brazilian giants Palmeiras, buy beyond the trophies one wonders how much his influence on rising star Endrick will be part of his managerial legacy.

Abel has carefully nurtured the young forward’s development since handing Endrick his senior debut 18 months ago, since when the prodigy has made 69 appearances for Verdão. Endrick will join Real Madrid in the summer with the tag of football’s next superstar, but his grounding at Palmeiras will remain a huge part of his story.

Endrick’s sensational arrival on the international scene last month, when he scored against both England and Spain at the age of just 17, further increased international attention. All eyes will be on the diminutive forward next season at the Bernabeu, where he will join the star-studded Real Madrid ranks.

Speaking after being named the best player in the Campeonato Paulista, Abel Ferreira, Endrick was clear in his gratitude for the Portuguese’s guidance at Allianz Park. "I express my gratitude for Palmeiras, who did everything for me when I was nobody,” he said. “When I had nothing, Palmeiras was with me. I owe that to Palmeiras and all the people who were really by my side. Especially Professor Abel, who has been an exceptional person in my life.

"I thank God very much for Abel being my first coach. With him I learned how to wait for the right time. He spoke to me and told me that everything would be in God's time. I thank him very much.”

Palmeiras begin the defence of their Brazilian title with a trip to Bahia to play Vitória on the opening day of the new season on Sunday.

By @SeanGillen9