Official: Former Portugal boss Fernando Santos fired by Besiktas

13 April 2024

Turkish giants Besiktas have announced the departure of manager Fernando Santos after just three months in the job, following a poor run of results.

Saturday’s 1-1 home draw with Samsunspor left Besiktas without a win in their last five Super Lig matches, meaning their chances of European qualification have been thrown into doubt.

Santos was hired in January with the team 6th in the standings and while league position has risen to 4th, the Black Eagles have failed to impress during his tenure. Besiktas are a remarkable 36 points off fierce rivals and Super Lig leaders Galatasaray, while their advantage over Kasimpasa for the final Europa Conference League place is just two points.

“We have parted ways with Coach Fernando Santos. We thank Santos for his services and wish him success in his future life,” read a short club statement on Saturday evening.

The news marks the second brief position held by Santos since his reign as Portugal manager ended following the 2022 World Cup. The 69-year-old spend eight months in charge of the Poland national team between January and September last year, before undertaking his recent role in Istanbul which has proved even shorter.

By @SeanGillen9