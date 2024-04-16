Valencia boss Baraja praises all-rounder Almeida after return from injury [video]

16 April 2024

Portuguese midfielder André Almeida has made a heroic return from his injury layoff with Valencia, scoring winners in back-to-back matches in La Liga for Los Ches.

Almeida scored the only goal of the game to give Valencia victory at Osasuna on Monday evening, following on from his deciding goal in a 1-0 away over Granada last week.

The former Vitoria Guimaraes man has missed much of the current season with a back injury sustained in October. Almeida only made his return to action last month and on his second appearance, scored off the bench in the triumph over Granada. On Monday he was issued his first start in over six months and marked the occasion with a first-half winner.

“I’m very happy,” Almeida said after the match. “We have won two very important games. It was a difficult match. We defended well after the goal, but we ended up suffering and we were lucky. It’s difficult to play and win here. We are in good form and confident. I think we have to improve a little when we are winning games, have more ball and be more dangerous.”

Valencia boss Ruben Baraja praised the Portugal under-21 international, with particular emphasis on the complete nature of Almeida’s performances. “He gives us different things, he combines, he controls the ball and now he is finding a finish and a goal. He gives us pause and last pass.”

After a miserable campaign last term which saw them finish 16th in La Liga, Valencia have been much improved this season under Baraja. Currently in 7th place, Almeida’s side have a 3-point gap to Real Sociedad for a top-6 position and European qualification.

By @SeanGillen9