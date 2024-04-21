Bernardo Silva happy with “bit of revenge” after sending City to FA Cup final [video]

21 April 2024

Bernardo Silva praised the mentality of the Manchester City players after his late goal against Chelsea booked the English champions a place in another FA Cup final.

City ran out 1-0 winners at Wembley on Saturday afternoon, with Bernardo striking in the 84th minute to settle the semi-final in the capital. The Portuguese’s winning goal comes just days after he missed a penalty in City’s shootout loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals at the Etihad.

City boss Pep Guardiola was fuming with the fixture schedule, which dictated his team played their semi-final on Saturday, whilst Manchester United and Coventry were pencilled in to contest the other spot in the final the following day. But Bernardo focused on highlighting the team’s reaction to the midweek setback against Real Madrid, which ended City’s hopes of a consecutive treble.

“Yeah, very happy after a very frustrating week for all of us and for me personally,” Bernardo said. “The good thing is in football, if you play for City you play every three days. So after two or three days you have a chance for a bit of revenge and to put things right.

“Today we tried to do that even though we were very tired. We’re happy with another final and another chance to win a trophy. We’ve done it throughout the years many times. The way this team reacts to disappointments and defeats is always in the best way. Today again the team showed a lot of character.

Bernardo Silva foi decisivo e apurou o Man City para a final da FA Cup, depois do penálti desastroso contra o Real Madrid.



Redenção 💙 pic.twitter.com/vS9vyneCHs — B24 (@B24PT) April 20, 2024

“I’m very happy, because of another spot in the final. Another chance to win a title for this club. This team deserves it after a disappointing week for all of us. It was good to come here to Wembley and give this chance to our fans to fight for another title.

“It was very frustrating [losing to Real Madrid on penalties], but this is football.

“The way the team fought to give this happiness to our fans and the chance for them to come to Wembley again and to fight for another FA Cup, we couldn’t be happier right now.”

As well as having a Wembley final to look forward to, City are again in what looks to be a fascinating three-way battle for the Premier League title with Arsenal and Liverpool. The champions are currently one point behind Arsenal with one game in-hand, but the Gunners will play again before City next step on the pitch at Brighton on Thursday.

By @SeanGillen9