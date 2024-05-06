Raphaël Guerreiro doubt for Euro 2024 after latest injury setback

06 May 2024

Portugal’s Raphaël Guerreiro is unlikely to play again this season, after suffering an ankle ligament injury during Bayern Munich’s 3-1 defeat at Stuttgart on Saturday.

Guerreiro was forced off in the first half and left the MHPArena on crutches, with Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel admitting the Seleção man “was not good at all” before ruling him out of the midweek Champions League trip to Real Madrid.

Bayern did a scan on Sunday and announced Guerreiro “sustained a ligament and capsule injury in his ankle” while stating he would be out for the new few matches. With Bayern having just two league games left to play, the news suggested Guerreiro’s debut season at the Allianz Arena is over.

Recovery time has not yet been discussed by Bayern, but some reports have indicated Guerreiro is likely to be out for at least a month, putting his place at the European Championships in doubt. The injury caps off a frustrating campaign for Guerreiro, who has performed well at times when fit but missed the opening stages of the season and has suffered with hamstring issues.

Portugal boss Roberto Martinez has a month to decide his squad for the Euros in Germany, with the deadline for submission on 7th June. In more positive news, Pedro Neto returned to full training with Wolverhampton Wanderers towards the end of last week, giving him time to regain match rhythm before the end of the Premier League term.

By @SeanGillen9