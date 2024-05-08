A mistake to reject Portugal, next time I will accept – Mourinho

08 May 2024

José Mourinho has admitted he regrets turning down the chance to coach the Portugal national side, insisting that his connection with Roma was the reason he refused the offer.

Mourinho says he has twice been approached to take over the Seleção, with the most recent coming before Roberto Martinez was appointed last January. Just a year later Mourinho was fired by Roma, leading him to feel he made the wrong decision to stay at the Stadio Olimpico.

“The most normal thing would be for me to have accepted Portugal’s invitation,” Mourinho told South Korea EA Sports. “It's happened twice, but they didn't show up at the right time.

“I think I was emotional when I didn't accept the last one and decided to stay at Roma and I think I made a mistake, because Portugal now has one of the three best teams in Europe and is among the five best in the world.

“They have an incredible group, I knew that, but I had a great connection with Roma and the fans. I didn't want to make that decision... Portugal wanted me twice and I think they will want me a third time, one day. And then I will accept it. I hope that generation is as good as the one now.”

By @SeanGillen9