Some managers protect themselves with easier jobs - Mourinho

08 May 2024

José Mourinho says his dislike for taking breaks from football leads him to take more difficult jobs, while other managers bide their time waiting for the best possible chance of success.

Mourinho last managed at AS Roma, where he won the Europa Conference League and reached back-to-back European finals. The Portuguese left the Italian capital in January, but is keen to return to management as soon as possible.

The appointment of Mourinho by Roma in 2021 was announced just weeks after he left Tottenham Hotspur in somewhat acrimonious circumstances ahead of their Carling Cup final against Manchester City. Roma director Tiago Pinto has since confirmed the deal was done almost instantly, with Mourinho tempted back into management with one of the first offers on the table.

Speaking to EA Sports Korea on Wednesday, Mourinho was asked whether it had been more difficult to win the Champions League with FC Porto in 2004 or Internazionale in 2010. “The hardest thing to win was getting to two European finals with Roma,” Mourinho replied. “The Europa League with Manchester United too, because when I arrived at these two clubs they were in great difficulties.

“I'm not afraid, I don't think about protecting myself. Some coaches are smarter than me, they always choose the right job, with the right conditions to be successful and they protect themselves.

“They may be out [of football] for a year or two, but I want to work all the time, I just need to feel like I'm helping. Sometimes it's unfair, you can't expect to win things when my club isn't the most powerful. But I accept the challenge.”

On his success with Porto, Mourinho did add: “In 20 years, many coaches have won the Champions League, but none have won it that way. They won with the biggest clubs, with the biggest budgets and players.”

By @SeanGillen9