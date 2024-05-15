Bruno Fernandes linked with Bayern Munich amid United uncertainty

15 May 2024

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has become the subject of growing speculation, with German giants Bayern Munich this week credited with an interest in the midfielder.

Fernandes, who is a popular figure at Old Trafford despite United’s struggles, saw his future thrown into doubt after a recent report that he may be available for a surprise departure at the end of the current season.

The Red Devils have endured a miserable season, languishing in 8th place in the Premier League as the campaign nears its conclusion this weekend. Having been made club captain last summer, Fernandes is regarded as an essential figure by manager Erik ten Hag and has repaid the Dutchman with 15 goals in all competitions.

However, Fernandes’ status at the club has been somewhat undermined after a seemingly well-sourced report in the Daily Telegraph newspaper last month indicated new owners INEOS were prepared to listen to offers for all senior players. Fernandes responded to the piece by saying he would fully assess his future after the European Championships.

Now, another story has emerged in the Independent, which led with the headline that Fernandes is “moving closer to United exit” with Bayern Munich the suitors. According to the article, Bayern feel Fernandes is attainable due to United’s desire to raise funds, while the deal could help improve relations with manager Thomas Tuchel, who may yet stay at the club if his wish for a creative midfielder is granted.

Ten Hag was asked about the story during his Tuesday press conference ahead of tonight’s game against Newcastle. The United boss refused to discuss the matter but emphasised that the Portuguese “now and for many years has been a tremendously important player” for the club.

Fernandes turns 30 in the summer, which has been pinpointed as a factor in INEOS being open to the idea of negotiations. Bayern have a long-standing interest in fellow Seleção man João Palhinha of Fulham, leaving the intriguing possibility of a Luso double-act in the Germans’ midfield next season.

By @SeanGillen9