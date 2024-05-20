Bernardo Silva says “strength in the locker room” the key as Man City clinch title

20 May 2024

Manchester City retained their Premier League title on Sunday, becoming the first side in history to be English champions for four consecutive seasons.

City beat West Ham United 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium to clinch the title by two points over nearest challengers Arsenal, who pushed the European champions all the way in a gruelling end-of-season run-in.

Bernardo earned his 6th English league title, while Rúben Dias has been with City for the 4-time winning streak. Matheus Nunes, meanwhile, won his first trophy in English football and a second career league medal, following on from his Portuguese league triumph with Sporting in 2021.

“Four in a row was something that had never been done in English football and we knew how difficult it was to achieve this goal with such a strong Arsenal,” Bernardo said.

“The belief that this team has until the end, knowing that in these seasons we have been in more difficult positions. Maybe, after the Arsenal game, here at home, a lot of people thought that we were not favourites, but after that we won several games in a row in the Premier League. The way we believe in the process is very important to achieve the results we have achieved.

“It would be impossible to win what we have won in these seven years if the strength of the group was not so strong. A strength was created in the locker room that allows the team to perform well and continue to win year after year.

“The margins are so small. Liverpool in two seasons we beat them to the title by a point and now with Arsenal it’s two points and we’ve been lucky enough to have these small margins.

“To be in front of them and the achievement is unbelievable, four in a row, we’re so proud and so happy.”

City can still secure a league and cup double when they meet Manchester United in the FA Cup final at Wembley next week. After that, thoughts will turn to the European Championships and Bernardo had a message for the Portuguese audience.

“I would like to thank the support and affection I receive from the Portuguese. An important phase is coming for all of us, which is the European Championship and, with everyone's support, we will be closer to the goal of winning the Euro.”

By @SeanGillen9