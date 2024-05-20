José Gomes speaks of “huge pride, as a Portuguese” after lifting African Confederation Cup with Zamalek

Portuguese coach José Gomes won the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday evening, as Egyptians Zamalek overcame RS Berkane of Morocco in Cairo.

For Gomes, a major trophy after just a few months in the job, leading the well-travelled manager to declare his delight in an achievement that “cannot be found in Europe” and will last a lifetime of memories.

Zamalek beat Berkane 1-0 in the second leg of the final thanks to Ahmed Hamdi‘s goal after 23 minutes at the Cairo International Stadium, which levelled the aggregate score at 2-2. Away goals are still the deciding factor in African football, meaning Tunisian forward Seifeddine Jazir’s precious goal in the away leg at the Stade Municipal last weekend proved vital in deciding the final.

“It is gratifying, after a short period of time serving Zamalek. With the participation we had in the qualifiers until the final... it is extremely gratifying,” said Gomes, who took charge in February, less than five months after ending a short-lived spell at Chaves.

“The fans have a unique intensity and passion,” Gomes continued. “It is experienced with intense emotion, and this achievement has an impact that cannot be found in Europe. This whole emotional side, after winning the cup, has a very strong impact.

“It’s huge pride, as a Portuguese. Putting my name in the pages of the club’s history. When I have grandchildren and come visit the pyramids, I can come by and show them.”

