Ten Hag praises Dalot development as Portuguese ends season with goal [video]

20 May 2024

Diogo Dalot has been one of the few bright sparks in Manchester United’s season, so it was fitting the Portuguese full-back ended the Premier League campaign with a goal.

United beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 away on the final day of the English season on Sunday, although the result did little to distract from a disastrous term which saw the Red Devils finish 8th in the standings.

Dalot scored the opener at the Amex stadium, finding himself in a striker position to get on the end of a hopeful long ball by Casemiro and slotting past Jason Steele on 73 minutes. Substitute Rasmus Hojlund made it 2-0 with two minutes left, giving United back-to-back victories heading into next week’s FA Cup final against champions Manchester City.

Many consider Dalot and Kobbie Mainoo the two standout players from United’s poor campaign. Dalot has often had to deputise at left-back, where United have been without natural fits Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia for most of the season. Speaking after the win over Brighton, manager Erik ten Hag praised Dalot’s progress this season.

Diogoal Dalot 🇵🇹



Our defender made it three for the 2023/24 campaign with his strike at Brighton ⚽⚽⚽#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 20, 2024

“It is about making overloads in midfield and, from there on, he is a very good runner in behind, he can do it from left and right full-back,” said the Dutchman.

“He can attack from there but also in the centre areas and on wide areas, by bringing crosses in. He is a player who has developed as a full-back, and not as just as a full-back, but also as an inverted one too.

“I think his development has been very good this season and we are very pleased with him."

As it stands, United will not play in European football next season due to their low league finish. Saturday’s cup final against rivals and strong favourites Manchester City represents the chance to secure entry to the Europa League, as well as end the campaign on a major high note.

By @SeanGillen9