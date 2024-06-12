Portuguese youngster Rodrigo Gomes makes "dream come true" with Wolves move

12 June 2024

Wolverhampton Wanderers have completed the signing of Portuguese wideman Rodrigo Gomes on a long-term deal from Braga for a reported €15m fee.

Gomes joins Wolves’ Portuguese contingent on a contract until 2029 with the option of a further deal, and the under21 international was unveiled to the media on Wednesday evening.

Having spent the season on-loan with Estoril from Braga, Gomes has developed a reputation as a versatile wide player capable of playing on both sides on the field. The 20-year-old has appeared in both full-back and wing-back roles during his young career, as well as more advanced forward positions.

“It’s like a dream come true,” Gomes said as he appeared in Wolves colours for the first time. “To play in the Premier League, for me, it’s the best league in the world and it’s really a pleasure to be here, and I’m thankful to Wolves for this opportunity. I’m very excited to play here and do my best.

“I think Wolves is a very good team and the staff and the gaffer wants me a lot and, for me, it’s good to feel that the staff want me. That’s a really good sign. I had the best season in my life in Estoril and I’m going to work hard every day to try and surpass that.”

One of Wolves’ star players, Pedro Neto, made the same move from Braga to Molineaux five years ago, since when Neto has gone on to become a full Portuguese international. For Gomes, who has represented his country at every age group from u16 to u21, the path set by Neto has always been an example to study.

“Since Pedro left Braga, he’s become like a model to follow in the Braga academy because the young players look at him like, ‘One day I want to be like him’. Of course, he is a good player and he inspires me.

“Wolves have a lot of Portuguese players and it makes me more comfortable. I’m very excited to help this team and I will do everything to help Wolverhampton.”

Wolves Sporting director Matt Hobbs added: “It’s nice to do one early in the summer, so Rodrigo will be able to join the squad for the first day of pre-season, which is great for the player and the coaching staff – they can work with him from the start. He’s a great character, a great boy and will really fit in.

“Scouting has taken a while. He’s a player we’ve followed for most of the season, since he first went on loan. He’s a player we know very, very well and have done an awful lot of work on but getting him in has been relatively smooth because Rodrigo was clear that he wanted to come here and is excited.

“I’d call him a wide player who can play on either side. I’ve seen him play on either wing and centrally. His combination play is good, so he can play ten, but he’s primarily a wide man.”

As well as Neto, goalkeeper José Sá and defenders Nélson Semedo and Toti Gomes were key players for Wolves last term. Portugal internationals Daniel Podence and Gonçalo Guedes spent last season out on loan at Olympiacos and Villarreal respectively, as did youth internationals Fábio Silva (Rangers) and Chiquinho (Famalicão).



By @SeanGillen9