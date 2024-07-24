Featured

Mourinho ends Fenerbahçe debut with a victory and a rant [video]

24 July 2024

José Mourinho’s first official match in charge of Fenerbahçe was an eventful one, with the Turkish side coming from behind to beat Lugano 4-3 in Switzerland to take control of their Champions League qualifier tie.

Mourinho’s side went behind to an early Lugano goal but recovered to take a strong lead into the return fixture largely thanks to an Edin Dzeko hat-trick. After the match, Mourinho was highly critical of the playing surface at the Stockhorn Arena, as well as his own team’s defending.

Fener went behind in just the 4th minute, when Ayman El-Wafi too easily evaded his marker to nod in Anto Grgic’s cross from close range. Fener’s best chance in the first half from open play came from Fred, who drew a good save from Amir Saipi after being superbly set up by Dusan Tadic’s flick.

As one of Fener’s best players last season, midfielder Fred is an interesting prospect for Mourinho. The Brazilian international was believed to have been signed for Manchester United without Mourinho’s consent in 2018 and barely featured despite a hefty price-tag during the Portuguese’s final months at Old Trafford.

The visitors drew level just before half time though Dzeko’s penalty, after Tadic was clumsily fouled by Yanis Cimignani. Within 30 seconds of the re-start Fener had turned the game around with Dzeko’s second, and it was a fantastic team goal. Several players were involved in a slick passing move which ended with Tadic pulling the ball back for Dzeko to fire home.

Mourinho-ball last night. What a team goal by Fenerbahçe pic.twitter.com/dfom6rGMyp — Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen9) July 24, 2024

Lugano levelled things up again at 2-2 in the 64th minute with Uran Bislimi’s smart finish, but Dzeko was on-hand to restore Fener’a advantage and complete his hat-trick following a defensive mistake by Lugano in build-up. Highly-rated left-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu made it 4-2 with a brilliant strike, while Milton Valenzuela’s 94th minute goal gives Lugano hope heading into the second leg in Istanbul next Tuesday.

Whilst off to a winning start, Mourinho will be frustrated with elements of the victory. Fener were felt to be strong favourites with some circumstantial advantage, such as Lugano playing the game in Thun rather than their own stadium, as well as the slightly controversial appointment of Portuguese referee Tiago Martins. Yet the Turkish side’s defending left a lot to be desired, while two of their goals were reliant on poor mistakes by Lugano defenders.

Speaking after the match, Mourinho was certainly not prepared to get carried away by the result. “It was a game with seven goals. People love goals, so it was quite fun. For me as a coach, the three goals conceded are not fun. The first in a set-piece I didn’t like. The second: one dribble and an easy shot. The third: one dribble [by our player] in a dangerous area on a plastic pitch and then it’s a goal we don’t need.

“But I think it’s a goal that motivates our people. So, I’m expecting a full stadium next Tuesday. I’m looking forward to it, we need them, so let’s give Lugano a red welcome.”

Mourinho was clearly frustrated by the playing conditions, beginning his press duties by admonishing UEFA for allowing artificial surfaces. “I didn’t want to make this an excuse before the game, but if we want to play at the highest level, we can’t do it on a pitch like this. It’s difficult to play quality football on an artificial pitch. The ball gets stuck, players can’t dribble, the game slows down. I don’t understand how UEFA allows Champions League matches to be played on artificial pitches and I don’t understand why a good team like Lugano wants to play on it.”

The return leg takes place at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium next Tuesday. Should Mourinho’s side progress, they will meet a tough opponent in French outfit Lille in the 3rd round of qualification. The winner of that tie will play the final play-off round.

By @SeanGillen9