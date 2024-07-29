Featured

Portuguese newcomer Rodrigo Gomes shining for Wolves in pre-season [video]

29 July 2024

Rodrigo Gomes could be one of the more exciting Portuguese abroad to follow during the upcoming season, if his brace for new club Wolverhampton Wanderers against West Ham is anything to go by.

Gomes struck twice after coming on as substitute as Wolves defeated the Hammers 3-1 in Florida on Saturday evening, making a strong early impression at his new club following his move from Braga in June for a reported €15m fee.

The 21-year-old opened his account with a clinical left-footed finish after good work by compatriot Goncalo Guedes, before later doubling his tally with a header at the back post from Pedro Lima’s cross. The variety in goals will be well-received at Wolves, who mentioned Gomes’ versatility when he was unveiled.

Rodrigo gets his first in old gold 🫶 pic.twitter.com/DQHvJlVcGF — Wolves (@Wolves) July 28, 2024

“I’m very happy to score two goals to help the team win, I’m very very happy,” Gomes told the club’s media on the pitch after the match in Jacksonville. “I couldn’t imagine a game like this. I’m very excited. I enjoyed this game a lot and hopefully this season I score more goals. It’s been difficult [here] because it’s so warm, but it’s pre season and I’m still getting fit. I’m enjoying it a lot. I’m very excited to be here and let’s go Wolves!”

Catching up with a delighted Rodrigo Gomes at full time 😆 pic.twitter.com/PHjnkrWXv7 — Wolves (@Wolves) July 28, 2024

Four of the club’s Portuguese contingent were involved in the victory. Toti Gomes and Chiquinho started, while Guedes and Gomes were second-half introductions. José Sá, Nélson Semedo and Pedro Neto have been on extended leave following the Euros, while the futures of Daniel Podence and Fábio Silva are yet to be clarified.

By @SeanGillen9