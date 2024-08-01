Featured

Official: Nottingham Forest sign Portuguese international Jota Silva

English Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest announced the signing of Vitória attacker Jota Silva on Thursday, joining Nuno Espírito Santo’s club on a four-year contract.

Jota scored for Vitória last week in their UEFA Conference League qualifier against Floriana in Malta, which proved his last match for the Conquerors after two seasons at Estádio Dom Afonso Henriques.

According to report, Forest have paid an initial fee of €7m, with a further €3m after Jota plays in 15 matches and another €2m should he score 10 goals for his new club. In total the deal could reach €12m for the forward, whose contract was due to expire next summer, meaning Vitória were obliged to consider him a sellable asset.

Jota, who marked his 25th birthday with the big move to England, made himself a firm favourite at Vitória over the last couple of seasons following his arrival from Casa Pia in 2022. Indeed, his contribution last season of 15 goals and 7 assists in 42 matches earned him his first international cap for Portugal during friendlies against Sweden and Slovenia in March.

The move marks the latest stage in a great career story for Jota, who never played for Portugal at youth levels and rose through the ranks at União Desportiva Sousense in Oporto. Jota then turned out for Espinho in the third tier and Leixões in the second tier, before having his breakthrough campaign with Casa Pias in Liga Portugal 2 with an impressive 11 goals in the 2021-22 season.

Chief Football Officer Ross Wilson said: “We can see how excited Jota is to continue his career journey beyond Portugal where he has enjoyed such a strong period in the Primeira Liga with Vitória Guimaraes, which resulted in him earning his debut for the Portuguese National Team back in March.”

By @SeanGillen9