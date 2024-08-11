Featured

Birthday boy Bernardo scores as City edge United in Community Shield [video]

11 August 2024

Manchester City 1-1 Manchester United (7-6 on pens)

Bernardo Silva celebrated his 30th birthday on Saturday and marked the occasion by playing a decisive role in Manchester City lifting the Community Shield at Wembley.

Bernardo’s 89th-minute equaliser against city rivals Manchester United saw the curtain-raiser for the new English season go to penalties. Despite missing his own spot kick, Bernardo ended up lifting the trophy thanks to a 7-6 victory in the shootout.

The occasion, which pits league winners City against FA Cup holders United, produced a lively encounter which United looked to have won when Alejandro Garnacho scored a fine opener on 82 minutes. However, substitute Bernardo was on-hand to nod in Oscar Bobb’s cross to force penalties.

United, who perhaps edged the better of the chances on the day, selected Diogo Dalot at right-back and captain Bruno Fernandes was deployed in an advanced role in a striker-less system. For City, Rúben Dias played in defence, while Matheus Nunes (63’) and Bernardo (80’) were introduced in the second half.

Bruno Fernandes registered an assist for what was a simple pass for Garnacho’s goal, and could have scored himself but his wonderful shot was ruled out for offside due to a miss-timed run. Portuguese involvement was strong in the shootout. Bruno and Dalot both converted their spot-kicks for United; on City’s end Bernardo’s effort was saved by Andre Onana but Dias kept his nerve and Nunes produced the outstanding penalty of the contest when finding the top corner.

“We are still far from our best, it’s normal,” said City boss Pep Guardiola. “But it’s better to start by winning a trophy. We already have a trophy which is nicer, but the reality is nothing changes. They are so dangerous in transitions; they are one of the best teams in that concept. But in general, we controlled them and I’m really pleased with how we played.”

By @SeanGillen9