Official: Pedro Neto “really grateful” after completing Chelsea move; João Félix next?

11 August 2024

Portugal winger Pedro Neto is officially a Chelsea player, after moving to Stamford Bridge on a 7-year-contract from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Blues have reportedly paid a base fee of €60m plus a potential €3m add-ons to seal the transfer of the 24-year-old former Braga man, who leaves Molineux after five years at the club.

“I feel really grateful to have joined this club,’ Neto told Chelsea’s media at his unveiling on Sunday. “I have worked really hard in my career to be here and I’m looking forward to getting on the pitch with this shirt.”

Neto has forged a reputation has one of the most exciting attacking players in the Premier League across recent seasons, although his struggles with injury have been a huge frustration for both Wolves and the player. Across the last three campaigns, Neto has started just 36 matches in total in the Premier League.

“I’m very excited, he can offer many things,” Blues manager Enzo Maresca said of the deal. “He can play on the right side, he can play on the left side, he’s very good one-on-one. It is one more option we have because there will be many, many games in the season, so we need a big squad.”

Neto is the second Portuguese to arrive at Chelsea this summer, following Renato Veiga who joined from Swiss side Basel. There may be further Luso recruitment, with journalist Fabrizio Romano tweeting on Sunday that João Félix is in talks for a sensational return to the club in the deal which is set to take Connor Gallagher to Atletico Madrid.

By @SeanGillen9