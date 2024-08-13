Featured

Portuguese stars to have a big say on 2024/25 fortunes in Manchester

13 August 2024

From the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Ricardo Carvalho, Rúben Neves and Nani, Portuguese players have enjoyed great success in the Premier League over the years.

Manchester has witnessed its fair share of Portuguese stars ,and once again, the success of both City and United in the 2024/25 season will be affected by some of their big names from Portugal.

Fernandes with a point to prove

The 2020/21 Premier League season saw the very best of Bruno Fernandes, and the Portugal midfielder will be determined to reach those heights again this term. United, currently listed at +2000 in the Premier League odds from Paddy Power to win the title this season, witnessed Fernandes score 18 league goals in the 2020/21 campaign.

The Red Devils, who face Fulham in their opening game this season, with the Cottagers at +500 in the Premier League relegation odds, have been unable to achieve that level of goal return from the Sporting Lisbon man since. Fernandes has managed to score 18 Premier League goals across his last two Premier League campaigns.

Captaining Manchester United brings its own pressure and perhaps Fernandes was more free to focus on his own game before being appointed skipper, which was covered by the BBC. Undoubtedly, the man from Porto is a leader in the squad and he will hold himself to high standards. Countryman Diogo Dalot enjoyed a strong end to last season and will be another player looking to impress. Dalot initially struggled with injuries after making the move to Old Trafford in 2018, but hopefully, the worst of that is behind him. Dalot and Fernandes will be looking for big seasons as United look to narrow the gap on their neighbours across the City.

Portuguese influence growing at City

Becoming the first team to win the English top flight four years running last season, Manchester City are enjoying the greatest spell in the club’s history. Much of that recent success has been down to Portuguese stars on their side, with midfielder Bernardo Silva winning six Premier League titles since moving to the Etihad Stadium in 2017. Defender Rúben Dias has won four English crowns since joining in 2020, and both he and Silva were key in helping City win the Champions League for the first time in the 2022/23 season.

Silva and Dias will be key figures once again this season, while countryman João Cancelo could have a role to play after his loan spell at Barcelona last season. Manager Pep Guardiola has opened the door for Cancelo to return to the City squad for this year, as reported by the Daily Mail. It remains to be seen what role Cancelo plays, while Matheus Nunes is yet another Portuguese star hoping to have an impact at the Etihad this season.

Manchester United claimed the bragging rights in the FA Cup final at the end of last season, possibly showing the gap is narrowing between the two sides. Fernandes and Dalot will be looking to keep United on the right track, while fellow Portuguese stars Silva, Dias, Nunes and possibly Cancelo will be eager to keep City ahead of the chasing pack.