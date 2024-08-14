Featured

“My best moments in a United shirt still to come” – Bruno Fernandes signs new deal

14 August 2024

Bruno Fernandes has committed his future to Manchester United, signing a contract extension that ties him to the club until the age of almost 33.

The United captain still had two years left on his deal at Old Trafford, but Fernandes has been rewarded for remaining an inspirational figure during the club’s turbulent form across recent years.

Fernandes’ new deal will run until 2027, with the former Sporting man telling United’s media that he hopes the most successful part of his stay is still to come. Since arriving from Alvalade in 2020, Fernandes has won a Carling Cup and an FA Cup, as well as being named United Player of the Year on three occasions, including last season.

“Everybody knows the passion I have for Manchester United. I understand the responsibility and significance of wearing this shirt, and the levels of dedication and desire required to represent this incredible club.

“I have had so many special moments here already; hearing my name sung from the Stretford End, scoring a hat-trick against Leeds, leading the team out at Old Trafford on European nights and lifting trophies at Wembley. But I wouldn’t have signed this contract if I didn’t believe that my best moments in a United shirt are still to come.

“From my discussions with the football leadership and manager, it is clear how determined everyone is to fight for major trophies in the years ahead. I can see how positive the future is going to be and I am relishing leading this team forward.”

Fernandes “drives the daily standards” - Ashworth

A clear fan favourite with the Old Trafford faithful, Fernandes has made 234 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 79 goals and registering 67 assists. New United sporting director Dan Ashworth emphasised the Seleção star’s influence off the pitch in his statement confirming Fernandes’ new deal.

“Bruno has performed at such a high level with remarkable consistency since he arrived at Manchester United. He is a brilliant leader, driving the daily standards and inspiring the players and staff to perform at their highest levels every day.

“Bruno’s dedication to the club epitomises what it takes to be a United player. He remains pivotal to everything that we want to achieve here, and we look forward to working together to deliver the success that this club demands.”

United begin their Premier League campaign on Friday night against Marco Silva’s Fulham at Old Trafford.

By @SeanGillen9