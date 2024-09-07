Featured

The latest Portuguese talent in the Premier League

07 September 2024

It is the most watched sports league on the planet, showcasing some of the world’s most historic football clubs and an array of talent from all over the globe. One country that has featured highly in the Premier League’s talent tables is Portugal.

Whether that be in the dugout, with the example of illustrious winning machine Jose Mourinho or, on the pitch with the talent and skills of players like Ricardo Carvalho, Luis Boa Morte and, of course, Cristiano Ronaldo.

In recent years there has been an influx of new, Portuguese talent into the Premier League, kick started by Wolverhampton Wanderers whose links with super-agent Jorge Mendes have given them a particular penchant for players from the Iberian Peninsula.

In this article we take a look at 3 Portuguese players who are worth keeping an eye on in the coming 2024/25 Premier League campaign. Read on to find out who they are…

Renato Veiga

In recent times it has felt like the hierarchy at Stamford Bridge has been formulating the London clubs transfer strategy based more on roulette and slots than solid facts and long-term thinking. Such has been the scatter gun nature of their business since Todd Boehly took over from Roman Abramovich as chairman.

As they say though, even a broken clock is right twice a day and that certainly appears to be the case with Chelsea’s signing of former Sporting man Renato Veiga. Whilst the Blues have made a number of poor signings in recent years, Veiga looks to be the polar opposite and could have a large part to play under Enzo Maresca this campaign.

The 21-year-old’s versatility allows him to play well at left-back, centre-back and in defensive midfield. The latter of which is a position that could be available in the wake of the scandal surrounding Enzo Fernandez.

Ricardo Pereira

Leicester City are a marvel in modern football. Barely a decade ago they won promotion to the Premier League and stayed up by the skin of teeth. Then the following season they stunned the footballing world by winning the league, before backing that up with an FA Cup win in 2021.

Keen to continue the drama, they then found themselves relegated from the Premier League two years ago, before bouncing back at the first time of asking under Enzo Maresca. Now with Steve Cooper at the helm, the Foxes will be looking to upset the bookmakers once again by avoiding relegation, this time under a financial cloud.

Cooper, who is fond of a back three with wing-backs will most likely lean on Ricardo Pereira this season and, as we know from experience, the Portuguese is more than capable of delivering.

Rodrigo Gomes

No article about Portuguese players in the Premier League would be complete without at least one reference to Wolves’ Iberian contingent. The latest player to make waves for his country at Molineux looks like being Rodrigo Gomes, who signed for Gary O’Neills team in a £12.7 million summer deal from Braga.

Playing either as a winger or wing-back, Gomes has caught the eye for Wolves in pre-season with a number of impressive performances. Most recently the youngster scored in the midlands clubs’ resounding 3-0 win over RB Leipzig.

That took Gomes’ tally to 3 in 3 during Wolves’ tour to the United States and has led many supporters to dub him the new ‘Pedro Neto’. If the latter can stay fit and Gomes can continue to have the same impact in the regular season, Wolves’ could be looking at a return to the form that saw them qualify for Europe under Nuno Espirito Santo.