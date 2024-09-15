Featured

Nuno proud of players as Forest end wait for Anfield win against Liverpool

15 September 2024

Liverpool 0-1 Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest beat Liverpool at Anfield for the first time since 1969, as Nuno Espírito Santo’s side continued their impressive early form the new Premier League campaign.

A goal by Callum Hudson-Odoi in the 72nd minute ended Liverpool’s 100% record and ensured Forest remain unbeaten under Nuno this term, moving up to 5th place in the English top flight in what has been an impressive start by the Reds.

After four matches in the league, Forest have won two and drawn two, taking eight points and conceding just two goals. The stats represent the type of rugged, hard-to-beat side Nuno established during his tenure with Wolverhampton Wanderers, while inflicting defeat on a high-flying Liverpool under new coach Arne Slot is another element to the victory.

“We are very happy, we are proud of the way we did things,” Nuno said after the match. “But it required a lot of hard work. The players worked very hard, I don’t know the miles and distances but there’s no other way to play in Anfield. We have to overrun them – it’s all about that. The players did well.

“I’m especially happy for the fans, regarding it’s so long they didn’t celebrate in Liverpool. Enjoy it, because it was a really nice moment for us.

“The gameplan? If you come here to Anfield and ignore the quality your opponent has – it’s a mistake. We didn’t, we recognised that it would always require help, always leave 2v1 defensively. You cannot leave your teammate isolated because they are so good. And the gameplan was that. Try to stay in the game, try to be organised, solid and then see if you can have a moment, break them and take your chance.

“I give praise to all of them. All those that participate, those that came in and impacted the game. Everybody. Because every player is gonna be needed. It’s a long season, everyone will be needed so all the squad has to be ready.”

Next up for Forest, who introduced Jota Silva for the final ten minutes, is a tricky visit to Brighton & Hove Albion next Sunday afternoon.

By @SeanGillen9