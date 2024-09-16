Featured

Mourinho not satisfied with Fenerbahçe players despite win, takes jab at Osimhen as Galatasaray derby looms

16 September 2024

José Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe are top of the Turkish Super Lig ahead of next weekend’s Istanbul derby against Galatasaray, but the Portuguese boss is now allowing his players to escape from his demands.

Fener won 2-0 at Kasımpaşa on Sunday afternoon, thanks to first-half goals from new signing Allan Saint-Maximin and veteran playmaker Dusan Tadic. The victory sees Mourinho’s men lead the table by one point from Galatasaray, who have one game in-hand amid a perfect start to the new campaign.

Speaking about his team’s most recent win, Mourinho was keen to ensure his Fener players improve ahead of next Saturday’s home match with Galatasaray, which will be the Portuguese’s first taste of one of the infamous Istanbul derbies.

“I liked the desire to win and control the game in the first half, but I didn’t like the second half,” said Mourinho. “Because we didn’t show the same desire, we made too many technical mistakes, we couldn’t hold the ball as much as we wanted, we couldn’t control the game. It was as if my players wanted to get the 3 points and go home. Without that passion and intensity, it’s not possible.

“But of course, most teams lose points after the international break. Because you lose your focus and routine a little bit during that period. The players may be tired, so getting the 3 points is good for us.

“Yes, we lost too many balls. We were not consistent in keeping the ball. The only position we created in the second half came from Çağlar, a corner position we missed. But other than that, we did not create any positions. There was no ambition for 3 points, no control of the game, we made too many passing mistakes.

“There was the comfort of being 2-0 ahead. We did not have difficulty controlling the match, but I would have preferred it to be different. Since there is a 2-week national break, I can accept this for now.”

As well as being defending champions and the only side to maintain a 100% record in the league, rivals Galatasaray have been further boosted by the surprise arrival of Nigerian superstar striker Victor Osimhen from Napoli. As such, Gala have been widely installed as favourites for the title, but Mourinho could not resist a small dig at Osimhen upon his unveiling across town. See video below.

Fenerbahçe boss José Mourinho assesses Victor Osimhen signing for Galatasaray, saying the striker “dives too much”



The mind games begin.



pic.twitter.com/McCgx3EvU2 — Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen9) September 11, 2024

By @SeanGillen9