Featured

Portuguese striker Gonçalo Paciência makes goalscoring start in Japan [video]

16 September 2024

Gonçalo Paciência made a strong impression on his first start for Japanese J-League contenders Sanfrecce Hiorshima, scoring on his debut in a 2-2 draw at Kashima Antlers.

The well-travelled striker was thrown straight into the starting line-up by manager Michael Skibbe Paciência and repaid the German’s faith with a first-half header before being replaced in the second half as he attempts to build fitness.

The Japanese season is very much headed towards the business end and Sanfrecce led the J-League upon their visit to 4th-placed Kashima Antlers. The away side fell behind on 19 minutes to Kei Chinen’s opener, but Paciência levelled with a header from a corner by Naoto Arai. Midfielder Taishi Matsumoto put Sanfrecce ahead before the break, but they were pegged back by Homare Tokuda’s 82nd-minute equaliser which saw the teams share the spoils.

"I think Paciencia was great overall, not just in terms of the goal,” boss Skibbe said after the match. “However, not only him, but also Tolgay (Arslan) and Hayao Kawabe were not well prepared (as they joined in the middle of the season), but they have still been doing very well so far.

“Paciência was not yet in a condition to play the full 90 minutes, so he was substituted, but I think the three players who joined us in the summer will continue to help us.”

Lovely moment for Gonçalo Paciência who scored on his debut in Japan for league leaders Sanfrecce Hiroshima



pic.twitter.com/CPblH3APmp — Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen9) September 15, 2024

The draw meant Sanfrecce lost leadership of the J-League to Machida Zelvia, who moved two points clear. With eight matches remaining, the standout fixture of the calendar sees Paciência’s side host Machida Zelvia at the end of this month, in a clash which could have a huge impact on the destination of the Japanese title.

By @SeanGillen9