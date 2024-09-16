Featured

Dany Mota brilliance as Monza earn draw against Inter [video]

16 September 2024

Monza 1-1 Internazionale

Portuguese forward Dany Mota scored what looked to be a winning goal in Serie A for Monza last night, as his side almost upset Italian champions Inter.

The Portugal U21 international, who was introduced just after the hour, rose to head home Armando Izzo’s cross with ten minutes remaining to give the hosts a shock lead. Denzel Dumfries levelled for the visitors in the 88th minute to earn Inter a share of the spoils.

Mota may only have been on the pitch for half an hour, but his impact was enough for him to be named the Man of the Match. It was the 26-year-old’s first goal of the season for Alessandro Nesta’s side, who are yet to win so far across their opening four matches.

What a header by Monza’s Portuguese forward Dany Mota against Inter last night pic.twitter.com/2WUPzzRy9d — Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen9) September 16, 2024

Former Benfica defender Pedro Pereira also featured for Monza, starting in their backline and playing the full ninety minutes. Next up for Monza is another home match, this time against struggling Bologna, who they welcome to the U-Power Stadium next Sunday.

By @SeanGillen9