Fonseca pleased with tactical tweak as Milan beat Inter to end winless derby run

23 September 2024

Inter 1-2 Milan

Paulo Fonseca was victorious in his first Milan derby on Sunday night, as the Rossoneri ran out deserving winners over Inter at San Siro to end a torrid run of six straight defeats in the fixture.

Matter Gabbia struck in the 89th minute to give Milan the points many felt they had earned, with Fonseca’s opposite number Simone Inzaghi admitting that the better team won on the night.

Portuguese boss Fonseca came into the meeting fielding questions over his future just five matches into the season, due to just one win on the board so far. The midweek Champions League loss at home to Liverpool (1-3) saw the Milan players jeered by sections of the crowd, while names of possible replacements in the dugout have even been touted in the media.

Milan’s start in the crunch match against their city rivals will have pleased Fonseca. Star American winger Christian Pulisic put Fonseca’s side ahead in the 10th minute and although Federico DiMarco levelled for Inter in the first half, Milan were the more impressive unit on the night and Gabbia’s late header was richly deserved.

Fonseca was praised by some for surprising his opponent by including two natural strikers in his 4-2-3-1 system, as Spain captain Alvaro Morata was dropped slightly deeper to accommodate Tammy Abraham as the spearhead. Although Fonseca insists the change did not alter the structure, the former Porto boss feels the set-up was difficult for Inter to cope with, as Seleção man Rafael Leão was among those missing a host of first-half chances.

“We played with the same structure but with different players,” Fonseca said. “Morata played like a fake no9, more like a no10 in our structure. Of course Morata is a player with different characteristics and I think it got a result because Morata and Abraham played so well. We created some doubts with the position of Morata and it was the intention. I liked his game in that position.

“I’m really happy. It was an important victory. It’s the derby and Milan didn’t win in the last six games against Inter. Honestly I’m really happy because we played well. I don’t remember the last time I saw a team create so many difficulties to Inter. To play against Inter is always difficult. You saw the game against Man City (0-0) and it was difficult for City to have clear chances to score because Inter defend very well.

“But honestly I think we deserved it today. We could even have had one or two more goals, because I think the game was always on our side and we controlled the game even without the ball. I’m really happy for the players and the supporters because they deserve this moment.”

Fonseca’s opposite number Simone Inzaghi admitted the outcome was fair, telling reporters: “Of course Milan are a very good team. They did better than us this evening and deserved the victory. I don’t think we were sharp, as we were making the wrong choices, both in possession and out. The two goals we conceded show that clearly. Milan went clear on goal twice in the first moments.”

Fonseca will be hoping the victory will calm speculation over his future. Milan matchwinner Gabbia stated after the match that “we are always by the side of the coach, despite what is said outside” and the Portuguese has now secured back-to-back victories in Serie A, seeing his side move up to 7th after a poor start.

By @SeanGillen9