Featured

“He has special qualities” - Matheus Nunes gets first City goal as Guardiola seeks to fill Rodri void [video]

25 September 2024

Portuguese midfielder Matheus Nunes scored his first ever goal for Manchester City in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening, as the Blues secured a 2-1 home win over Watford.

The victory comes as City process the news that key midfielder Rodri is likely to miss the remainder of the season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament tear during the weekend draw with Arsenal.

Nunes, who has struggled to make much of an impact at the Etihad Stadium since a move from Wolverhampton Wanderers last summer, was handed the chance to impress with a starting spot against Watford. Jeremy Doku gave City a 5th-minute lead and Nunes got their second in the first half with a precise left-footed shot, while Tom Ince registered a late consolation for Watford.

“It was [a special moment] I didn’t know what to do to be fair,” Nunes told the club’s media. “Great performance from the team, very happy I helped. It’s vital because we want to be in every competition and try to win all the competitions we’re in.

“It’s been a long time [since playing 90 minutes] but I’m very happy, I feel good. Bit tired, but I’ll recover for Newcastle. Everyone is going to help. There’s a lot of games. Everyone is important. Sometimes we don’t play but we have to push the others who are playing. So we just try to be there and try to help as much as we can.”

With the injury to Rodri, there will be more opportunities for Matheus Nunes.



Getting his first goal for City tonight is a good start. pic.twitter.com/ACbSrAiscF — Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen9) September 24, 2024

Guardiola praises Nunes

Inevitably, City boss Pep Guardiola was asked about Nunes’ performance in light of the news concerning Rodri, who many believe to be the team’s most influential player. Ahead of a tricky lunchtime trip to Newcastle on Saturday, Guardiola praised the former Sporting man whilst acknowledging there is room for improvement in Nunes’ game.

“He has special qualities few players have, he’s unique,” Guardiola said. “In the space, transitions, he is unbelievable. I’m really pleased for him and the goal.

“He will score more. Still he has things to read and understand, it’s not easy sometimes in players to adapt. I’m really pleased for him, because he’s a lovely guy and lovely guys always deserves good things.”

By @SeanGillen9