“He doesn’t lose the ball” – PSG boss Luis Enrique praises youngster João Neves

26 September 2024

Portuguese midfielder João Neves has enjoyed a bright start to life with Paris Saint-Germain, following his big-money move from Benfica in the summer.

The French champions paid €60m to secure the signing of Neves, 19, back in August and coach Luis Enrique has been glowing in his praise of the new recruit across his first handful of games in the capital.

Neves leads the assists chart in Ligue 1 with five from just four appearances. The Seleção man has already established himself as a first choice player in Luis Enrique’s line-up, starting four of PSG’s last five matches in all competitions as the champions lead the table.

"What I expect from him is the same as I expect from all midfield players,” Spanish coach Luis Enrique told RMC when asked about Neves. “He adapts perfectly to my idea of ​​the game: his style of play, his physical strength, his intelligence, his relationships with his teammates. He has one important characteristic: he doesn't lose the ball.

"He adapted to the team very quickly. He and the other players who arrived have a good connection with the rest of the team.”

PSG take on Rennes in Ligue 1 on Friday evening, before heading to London to face Arsenal in and intriguing Champions League fixture next Tuesday.

By @SeanGillen9