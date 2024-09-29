Featured

Portuguese winger Francisco Conceição scores first Juventus goal in sparkling cameo [video]

29 September 2024

Genoa 0-3 Juventus

Francisco Conceição scored his first goal for new club Juventus on Saturday, capping a bright cameo appearance as the Bianconeri moved top of Serie A with victory at Genoa.

Juve maintained their record of not conceding a goal so far in the Italian league after six matches, while the Portuguese’s impact from the bench will aid his cause for a starting spot in Thiago Motta’s side after missing the opening weeks of the season through injury.

Juve were already 2-0 up through Dusan Vlahovic’s brace when Conceição was introduced just after the hour mark. Almost immediately following his introduction the former Porto man should have had an assist when he jinked past his man and put a cross in for Tuen Koopmeiners, who somehow contrived to hit the bar from close range.

Conceição’s big moment arrived in the 89th minute when the ball broke to him on the edge of the box and the 21-year-old beat Pierluigi Gollini with a crisp left-footed shot. It was Conceição’s first goal since he scored for Portugal against Czechia in the European Championships in Germany back in June.

What a finish for your first Juve goal, Francisco Conceição ⚫⚪#GenoaJuve pic.twitter.com/cn7ws56rjG — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) September 29, 2024

Chico Conceição should have had an assist last night too. Absolutely burned his marker here. pic.twitter.com/9FzABE88R0 — Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen9) September 29, 2024

“I am very happy with my first goal,” he said. “I am very happy. I am integrating very well into this team thanks to the whole group, and I hope to do better and better.”

Two-goal hero Vlahovic did the post-match interview beside Conceição and when asked to elaborate on his teammate’s limited Italian, the forward added:” He was very strong, he’s giving us a big hand. We missed him when he was injured, but now I hope he will give many assists for me. He’s just arrived, it’ll take time to get used to it.

“He also speaks Italian, but he just arrived and he’s a perfectionist so he’s speaking in Portuguese. He doesn't need advice, he's back and we hope he'll do more with a few more assists.”

By @SeanGillen9