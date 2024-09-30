Featured

Bruno Fernandes shocked by red card as Man United prepare for Porto with heavy Spurs defeat

30 September 2024

Manchester United 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur

Bruno Fernandes was sent off for the first time in his Manchester United career on Sunday, as the Red Devils were humiliated at Old Trafford by Tottenham Hotspur.

The Portuguese midfielder was given his marching orders a few minutes before half time with the score at 1-0, but in truth United had been dominated on their own pitch by Spurs throughout the first period, leading to intense questions over the future of manager Erik ten Hag.

The on-field decision of referee Chris Kavanagh to issue a red card to Fernandes was not disputed by VAR, but much of the post-match reaction has consisted of people agreeing the sending off was harsh. Fernandes slipped when approaching James Maddison and opted to take down his opponent with a raised leg, stopping the Spurs potential for a counter attack.

It was the third red card of Fernandes’ career and his first since he was dismissed for Sporting at Boavista five years ago in September 2019. The midfielder previously received a red card playing for Udinese against AC Milan, also in September, going back to 2015 in Serie A.

Speaking after the match, Fernandes said: “Apart from slipping going in, I didn’t take him as everyone wants to see it. I didn’t go in with the studs, I take him with my ankle. It’s a clear foul but never a red card and that’s my feeling. What did Maddison say? He just said it’s a foul but not a red card, that’s what he said.

“If this is a red card, we have to look at many other incidents. I have many instances where I’ve been kicked and I’ve never seen something so quick coming off as a red card and I just think it’s never a red card. Even the contact is not that strong. If he wants to give me a yellow because it’s a counter attack, I agree. And I don’t understand why VAR doesn’t call the referee to the screen. For me it’s just not a really good decision.”

Bruno Fernandes says even James Maddison admitted it wasn’t a red card pic.twitter.com/qYQLVgUcSU — Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen9) September 29, 2024

Fernandes did concede that United’s performance was well below requirements and the reaction across the English media has largely focused on manager Ten Hag. The Dutchman has now overseen three matches without a victory having finished 8th in the Premier League last term.

Portugal full-back Diogo Dalot, who played at left-back, put in a poor showing, but United’s biggest worry is how disorganised and low on belief they appeared as a unit. Spurs took the lead in the 3rd minute when defender Mickey van de Ven cut through the United defence and set up Brennan Johnson, while second-half goals for Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke gave the visitors the dominant scoreline their performance deserved.

Whilst set for a domestic suspension, captain Fernandes will lead his team against FC Porto in the Europa League on Thursday evening. United will arrive in Portugal having looked bereft of confidence, with both sides looking to boost their European campaign after slow starts.

By @SeanGillen9