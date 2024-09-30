Featured

Portuguese youngster Diego Moreira scores first professional goal to give Strasbourg win over Marseille [video]

30 September 2024

Strasbourg 1-0 Marseille

Sunday night’s big clash in Ligue 1 provided a memorable moment for Portuguese winger Diego Moreira, whose winning goal was the first of his professional career.

Former Benfica youngster Moreira, who arrived in France in the summer from Chelsea, scored the only goal of the game in the 40th minute to give his side an impressive victory at the Stade de la Meinau.

“We didn't know it before the match, but it had been 25 years since Strasbourg had won against Marseille,” Moreira told reporters after the match. “So we are writing our own history. I am very happy, we took three points, we have to continue on this path.”

“It’s a goal that matters a lot to my family. It feels good, because we feel that it is deserved. It is 3 points that will feel good. It is still the beginning of the season we still have an important match coming up.

“The assist from Sebastian Nanasi? With Sebastian, we have a good relationship, even in training we talk a lot. Regarding the movement it is important to have a good understanding, as we feel on the other side. To be honest with you, I knew I was going to get the ball, but you never know with Sebastian because he is a creative player, he is a very good player. He gave it to me, and it ended up in the back of the net, it is good.”

What a way for Diego Moreira to score his first goal as a professional. His winner gave Strasbourg a 1-0 victory over Marseille in France.

pic.twitter.com/fcj1HvCz9u — Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen9) September 30, 2024

The victory moved Strasbourg up the table into 9th place ahead of next weekend’s home match with Lens. After the October international break, Moreira and his teammates will face the ultimate test in French football with a trip to champions Paris Saint-Germain.

By @SeanGillen9