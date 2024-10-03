Featured

Francisco Conceição winner gives Juventus victory over Leipzig in UCL classic [video]

03 October 2024

RB Leizpig 2-3 Juventus

Francisco Conceição scored in the second successive match for Juventus, but his winner for the Bianconeri at RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday was a far more special moment for the Portuguese.

Conceição opened his Juve account at the weekend with the third goal in a 3-0 win at Genoa, and he was rewarded by being called first from the bench when manager Thiago Motta was forced into a 12th minute change in Germany. The faith was repaid, as the former Porto man struck with a superb individual goal to give 10-man Juve what had seemed an unlikely win.

Seleção winger Conceição replaced Argentinian injury victim Nico Gonzalez after just 11 minutes, after which Juve twice came from behind thanks to a brace from Dusan Vlahovic which tied the score at 2-2 on 68 minutes. Vlahovic’s second equaliser was wildly celebrated due to the fact Juve had earlier been reduced to ten men when goalkeeper Michele de Gregio was dismissed for denial of a goalscoring opportunity with his hand outside the area just before the hour.

Leipzig’s second had come through a penalty award against Douglas Luiz for another handball immediately after the red card. Such circumstances going against his side had seen Juve boss Thiago Motta point to his temple during the celebration for Vlahovic’s equaliser, not doubt pleased by his team’s show of resilience.

Motta will be even more thrilled by the winning goal, which Conceição conjured up on his own in the 82nd minute. The 22-year-old jinked by his marker David Raum before slotting a low left-footed finish past Peter Gulácsi to send the travelling contingent from Italy into a frenzy.

Conceição: the coach told me to be free

“Great team spirit in a game where everything happened and we gave our best to take home the three points,” Conceição said after the win was confirmed. “A victory that means a lot in the Champions League, now we have to continue like this in the championship. The coach told me to be free and do what I know how to do, and asking me to also help out in the defensive game.”

The freedom given to Conceição by Motta is a promising sign as he settles into life in Italian football following a summer move from FC Porto. Prior to the match, Juve’s new manager Motta spoke in his press conference about the Portuguese, who is making his mark after missing the start of the season through injury.

“This is his moment” - Motta

“This is his moment, now and always,” Motta said. “He always has a big smile and a great desire to train. He was very sorry about when he was injured. He wants to recover, he wants to play, it is an advantage for the coach, because he is a strong player, he can play on the right or the left. He had a very good training session today.”

Meanwhile, Portugal striker André Silva was introduced in stoppage time by Leipzig. The forward has made just two substitute appearances this season, and has not started a match since February when on-loan with Real Sociedad in Spain.

