ENGLAND: Jota bags Liverpool winner, as Fábio Carvalho opens Brentford account [videos]

06 October 2024

It was a strong day for Portuguese performances in the Premier League on Saturday. The headline story is Liverpool are still top of the standings, after Diogo Jota’s first-half goal gave them a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Meanwhile, there was a first goal for former Liverpool man Fabio Carvalho in a Brentford shirt, as the Bees stormed to an impressive 5-3 home victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Jota’s early goal in London gave Liverpool their 6th straight win in all competitions, and it was a typically expert piece of poaching by the Portuguese. Liverpool brilliantly worked the ball down the left channel to Cody Gakpo and the Dutchman’s centre was excellently seized by Jota, who converted what proved the only goal of the game in the 9th minute.

Also in London, Brentford ran out 5-3 winners over Wolves in a game with plenty of Portuguese involvement. Summer recruit from Liverpool Fábio Carvalho came off the bench to score his first for Brentford in the final minute of the match, adding to his assist last week against West Ham United and furthering his case for a starting spot.

Portuguese assists from full-back

The game also saw an impressive assist by Portugal right-back Nelson Semedo for Wolves’ first goal of the game, which he provided for Matheus Cunha. Semedo was not the only Luso full-back to get an assist on Saturday, with former Sporting man Matheus Fernandes providing a superb long ball from which Cameron Archer scored to give Southampton a second-half lead at Arsenal, albeit they eventually succumbed to a 3-1 defeat at the Emirates.

