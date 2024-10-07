Featured

Portugal star Nuno Mendes goal earns PSG a draw in France [video]

Nice 1-1 PSG

Paris Saint-Germain remain unbeaten in Ligue 1 this season, thanks to a second-half equaliser from Portuguese full-back Nuno Mendes in their trip to Nice on Sunday evening.

The champions fell behind in the 38th minute when Ali Abdi’s shot was deflected past Gigi Donnarumma, but Mendes scored his first of the season to ensure PSG avoided defeat at the Allianz Riviera.

Mendes’ goal in the 52nd minute came from outside the box on his right foot, and it was hardly without warning for Nice. In the first half Mendes had connected with a brilliant left-foot volley from distance which was parried by Marcin Bulka. On the second occasion, the former Sporting man’s shot was too accurate as it found the bottom corner of Bulka’s goal.

João Neves played the full 90 minutes in midfield for Luis Enrique’s team, while Vitinha was introduced with 72’ played as PSG racked up 71% possession but could not find a winner. Meanwhile, Goncalo Ramos is still out injured after fracturing his ankle in August; he is not expected to return until November.

This is Nuno Mendes' first goal of the season 🇵🇹👏 pic.twitter.com/kZKO3EluYh — Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) October 6, 2024

By @SeanGillen9