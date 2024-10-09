Featured

Barcelona eyeing ‘new Dani Alves’ in Lille’s Tiago Santos – report

09 October 2024

Lille right-back Tiago Santos has recently drawn comparisons with Brazil legend Dani Alves. It is therefore no surprise that Alves’ former club Barcelona are being linked with a move for the Portuguese.

Santos has been a revelation in Ligue 1 since joining Lille from Estoril last summer, leading to a first senior international call-up to Roberto Martínez’s Portugal squad for the matches against Croatia and Scotland in September.

A report in Catalan daily paper Sport on Tuesday detailed Barcelona’s search for a new right-back and Tiago Santos has emerged as a target. Barca coach Hansi Flick believes right-back to be the biggest problem area in need of reinforcement, after the club chose not to pursue João Cancelo following his loan move last season.

Barca sporting director, former Portugal international Deco, attempted to sign Almeria’s Marc Pubill towards the end of the summer transfer window. However, financial constraints prevented the move and coach Flick has been forced to persist with French international Jules Koundé playing in his unfavoured position

Whilst Koundé has impressed Flick and youngster Héctor Fort, 18, is a work in progress, there is a firm belief within the club that a new right-back is a priority. Scouts have assessed Santos and view him as an ideal option, given that his price tag, while significantly increased from the €6.5m Lille paid for him, would still be within Barcelona’s capabilities.

Santos is also represented by super agent Jorge Mendes, who enjoys close ties at Barcelona and with Deco. The 22-year-old has also been linked with other clubs around Europe, including AC Milan, who were believed to be keen on reuniting Santos with his former Lille manager Paulo Fonseca in Italy.

🇵🇹🌟 | 𝐓𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐨 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐨𝐬 (𝟐𝟐) is a 𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐋 𝐁𝐀𝐋𝐋𝐄𝐑



Tiago vs U23 Ligue 1 Full-Backs per 90 with @DataMB_ :



🥇 Accelerations — 1st

🥇 Fouls Suffered — 1st

🥇 Offensive Duels — 1st

🥇 Touches in Opponent’s Box — 1st

🥇 Deep Completions — 1st

🥇 Crosses — 1st

🥇 Shots… pic.twitter.com/JLmCXHuFiV — Rising Stars XI (@RisingStarXI) October 4, 2024

By @SeanGillen9