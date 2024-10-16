Featured

Lille’s Portuguese starlet Tiago Santos suffers long-term injury

16 October 2024

Tiago Santos is unlikely to play again this season after suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during training with Lille.

The Portuguese right-back, 22, was injured during a training session on Tuesday, with the club confirming the severity of the damage on Wednesday and confirming Santos will require surgery.

According to the club’s official statement, the recovery time will be “several months” and it has been suggested by sources in France that Santos is likely to miss the remainder of the current season.

The news comes as Santos’ form in France had led to speculation of a move to one of Europe’s major clubs next summer. Barcelona, AC Milan and Manchester United are just a few of the clubs who have been linked with Santos, who joined Lille from Estoril last summer for €6.5m.

Santos received his first senior international call-up when he joined Roberto Martínez's Portugal squad for September’s Nations League games against Croatia and Scotland. Although he did not feature in either match, Santos has been tipped for further opportunities with the Seleção based on his form in Ligue 1.

Santos posted on social media:

"Unfortunately, I got an injury that will keep me from doing what I love most for the rest of the season. One of the toughest moments of my life and career. I appreciate the support and messages of strength that have been sent to me. Now, I'm focusing on my recovery so that I can come back better and stronger.”

By @SeanGillen9