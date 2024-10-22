Featured

Under-fire Mourinho prepares for United reunion amid growing pressure at Fenerbahçe

22 October 2024

José Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe host his former club Manchester United in the Europa League on Thursday, with the match representing an opportunity to quell increasing criticism of the Portuguese boss in Türkiye

Fener have made a reasonable start in European competition this term, but the nature of their performances under Mou have been questioned, particularly after Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Samsunspor in the Super Lig.

Mourinho’s men are 4th in the league, eight points adrift of champions Galatasaray with one game in-hand. Perhaps the standout moment of the season so far was Fener’s 3-1 home loss to their fierce rivals Gala last month, meaning that until Mourinho achieves a significant result he will be the target of criticism.

Fener legend and goalkeeper of 17 years Volkan Demirel has led the charge in offering a harsh assessment. “Right now, Fenerbahçe is mixed with unhappiness and hopelessness," said Demirel, who earlier this season suggested players may hide behind their illustrious manager. "What has Mourinho been doing since he arrived? He constantly talks about [Galatasaray coach] Okan, the referees, but his team is not playing football on the field. You should also look at yourself a little bit.”

While some have opined that Demirel could have a vested interest in causing disruption in the hope of succeeding Mourinho, he is not the only one taking aim at the Portuguese. Fellow former Turkish international Sergen Yalçin, best known for his career with Beşiktaş, was much harsher in his words.

"If he can't prepare the team for the game, he can't take refuge in fouls every time there isn't a result that satisfies Fenerbahçe fans,” said Yalçin. "I think Mourinho's psychology is broken.

“He says he works 12 hours, but I think he’s lying. Would there be a game like this [against Samsunspor] if he worked all those hours? There’s something wrong here. I don’t like the way Mourinho talks, especially in the big press conferences. Mourinho, stop being so condescending and focus on your work. Otherwise, you’ll leave too early.

“Fenerbahçe fans, who are looking forward to the championship, have run out of patience.”

Sometimes they try to take us to hell - Mourinho

Yalçin’s words come in response to Mourinho’s press conference after the draw with Samsunspor. The former Porto manager was asked how long it would take for the ‘Mourinho effect’ to be apparent on the pitch, given Fener based his appointment on a ten-year wait to be champions and a 99-point runners-up campaign last year.

“Journalists have an effect on the way fans think, the way business is done has something to do with it,” Mourinho replied. “Maybe it’s you guys who need to change, because you work too much. I don’t know how many hours you work, but I work at least 12 hours a day.

“I sleep in the facilities so as not to waste time. Istanbul is a beautiful city, but I didn’t come here for a holiday, I came here to work. Everyone at the club does that, we have a good working environment.

“I always try to explain this to people: I may be successful from time to time, but when things go well you don’t go to the moon, and when things go badly you don’t go to hell. That’s my philosophy. I work hard and I’m not going to the moon or hell. We want to go to the moon, but it’s too far.

“Sometimes they try to take us to hell, but the reason I’ve achieved all this is because I work hard at Fenerbahçe, I and everyone at the club work hard.”

United arrive at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium searching for their first win in Europe this season, having enjoyed a slight confidence boost with an impressive 2-1 comeback victory over Brentford the Premier League. Mourinho spent two-and-a-half years at Old Trafford between 2016 and 2018. He memorably came back to haunt the Red Devils when winning 6-1 at Old Trafford with Tottenham Hotspur in 2020.

By @SeanGillen9