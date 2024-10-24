Featured

Guardiola says Portugal man Nunes “deserves more minutes” after impressing in Champions League win [video]

24 October 2024

Matheus Nunes was in fine form for Manchester City in their 5-0 victory over Sparta Prague in the Champions League at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The Portuguese international midfielder rounded off the night when he earned and converted a late penalty. Nunes had already recorded two assists, for John Stones and a spectacular effort from Erling Haaland, stating his case for more opportunities in the Premier League.

“Our aim is to win the game, 1-0 or 5-0 doesn’t make a difference for us,” Nunes said. “Of course we want to score as much as we can, but it’s still a win. Even if we won by one goal it would be the same for us. Luckily this time we scored some beautiful goals. Haaland’s goal? It was an amazing goal. I was speechless after his shot.”

Nunes has barely featured for City of late in the Premier League, where he has been given minimal time against Fulham (1 minute) and Wolverhampton Wanderers (4 minutes) in the English top flight. Manager Pep Guardiola concedes that an impressive display against Sparta Prague demonstrated Nunes’ quality.

“[He was] really good - when he scored a goal, you can see how happy his team-mates are. He is incredibly beloved and he is a lovely guy,” Guardiola told the media after the match.

“He has a specific quality. In transitions, he is as fast as Erling [Haaland]. When he runs for 30-40 metres, no one can stop him. He has a special quality that we don’t have. That’s why we need him and he can play in many roles.

“The only problem he has is one, his manager doesn’t give him the minutes he deserves. He’s ready always and he can help us.

“With the circumstances we have now, with 15 players plus goalkeepers available, it’s important to have him.”

Champions City host Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday, offering the chance for Guardiola to reward Nunes’ efforts.

Matheus Nunes rounding off a superb evening in the #UCL 🎯 pic.twitter.com/beAAQFLqFH — Manchester City (@ManCity) October 23, 2024

By @SeanGillen9