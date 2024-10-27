Featured

Emotional Beto the Everton hero with late equaliser in Premier League [video]

27 October 2024

Everton 1-1 Fulham

Portuguese striker Beto scored in the dying seconds of injury time to earn Everton a dramatic late point against Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Everton were trailing 1-0 to Marco Silva’s Cottagers at Goodison Park when Beto was introduced for the final ten minutes, with the former Portimonense forward snatching a share of the spoils for his side with a close-range header.

Beto has seen his opportunities in the English top flight severely limited of late. Indeed the the 26-year-old has been reduced to just five substitute appearances, with none of his showings exceeding 18 minutes. The striker’s only goal of the campaign so far came in the EFL Cup victory over Doncaster Rovers in September.

Having finally made his mark in the Premier League on Saturday evening, Beto broke down in tears on the pitch after the final whistle. Speaking to television reporters in his post-match media duties, Beto admitted that it has been tough for him this season at Everton, whom he joined from Udinese last summer.

“It means too much for because I work hard and even if I don’t play, I still work hard,” said Beto. “I put my head up every week and every day, I want to improve and be better.

“For me, those goals mean too much and to be able to help the team – for me, it’s emotional, you know? Because it was hard. These last weeks were really difficult for me. But God helped me, so here I am today – happy and I scored a goal. We didn’t win, but at least we took a point.

Related article: From working at KFC to starring in Serie A – Udinese’s Beto speaks on always believing

“For the supporters, as well, they support me a lot since the day I came here. They’re always singing my name, ‘Beto, Beto, Beto,’ and as a player, you just want to pay them back.

“I just wanted to be ready if the opportunity came and today, it came. And I’m happy to have helped the team, to have helped the Toffees.”

By @SeanGillen9